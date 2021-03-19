Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 20th consecutive day. Check rates

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 20th consecutive day. Check rates

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices are done with effect from June 15, 2017
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Staff Writer

The petrol price stood at 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel is at 81.47 a litre on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Friday as the rates are kept at pause by the oil marketing companies(OMCs). Daily increase in the prices were recorded in the month of January and February.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Friday as the rates are kept at pause by the oil marketing companies(OMCs). Daily increase in the prices were recorded in the month of January and February.

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices are done with effect from June 15, 2017 based on international rates and foreign exchange rates.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices are done with effect from June 15, 2017 based on international rates and foreign exchange rates.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Petrol, diesel prices in different cities:

New Delhi: The petrol price stood at 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel is at 81.47 a litre on Friday.

Mumbai: A person will have to pay 97.57 for a litre of petrol. Diesel prices were at 88.60.

Chennai: Petrol price at 93.11. Diesel is selling at 86.45 a litre.

Kolkata: Vehicle owners will have to pay 91.35 per litre for petrol and 84.35 for the diesel.

Fuel prices wee increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.