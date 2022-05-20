This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
While in Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel
The cost of petrol and diesel continue to be on freeze for 44 consecutive days on Friday, May 20, 2022. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Will the petrol, diesel hikes return anytime soon?
Interestingly, the Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.
"About 83% of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said on the sidelines of an event here.
"When the price of oil increases in the international market, our companies increase its price," he told reporters when asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.
The minister was here to participate in an event at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology. He said, "We are trying to reduce pressure of import on oil. We are also coming out with electric and CNG vehicles and also working on new means." On the occasion, the minister also distributed mobile phones to 200 meritorious students and felicitated 75 people from different walks of life.
In another related development, cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by ₹3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rate this month following the firming of international energy rates.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
This is the second increase in LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months. The price was hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7. Since April 2021, prices have risen by ₹193.5 per cylinder.
