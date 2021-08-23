Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across the metros on Monday after a marginal decline on Sunday. In Delhi, petrol prices are unchanged at Rs101.64 per litre and diesel rates are unchanged at ₹89.07 per litre, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at ₹107.66, 17 paise down from the previous price of ₹107.83. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metropolitan city in the country where petrol was being sold for more than ₹100 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on July 17.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above ₹100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

