Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after a marginal decline on Sunday

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after a marginal decline on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 107.66 per litre and 96.64 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across the metros on Monday after a marginal decline on Sunday. In Delhi, petrol prices are unchanged at Rs101.64 per litre and diesel rates are unchanged at 89.07 per litre, according to oil marketing companies. 

In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at 107.66, 17 paise down from the previous price of 107.83. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metropolitan city in the country where petrol was being sold for more than 100 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on July 17.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

