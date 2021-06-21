Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Monday after reaching new record highs on the previous day, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In New Delhi, the petrol prices were at ₹ 97.22 per litre and diesel prices were at ₹ 87.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were at ₹103.36 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹ 95.44 per litre.

The price of petrol was ₹98.40 per litre and that of diesel was ₹92.58 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at ₹97.12 while that of diesel priced at ₹90.82.

Petrol in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan is sold at ₹108.37 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel for ₹101.12 per lite.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.