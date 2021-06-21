Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after record high. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after record high. Check latest rates

Chennai: An attendant at a fuel station.
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Livemint

In Mumbai, petrol prices were at 103.36 per litre and diesel was priced at 95.44 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Monday after reaching new record highs on the previous day, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In New Delhi, the petrol prices were at 97.22 per litre and diesel prices were at 87.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were at 103.36 per litre and diesel was priced at 95.44 per litre.

The price of petrol was 98.40 per litre and that of diesel was 92.58 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at 97.12 while that of diesel priced at 90.82.

Petrol in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan is sold at 108.37 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel for 101.12 per lite.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

