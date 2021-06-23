OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after touching record high

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching new record highs on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost 97.50, while diesel priced at 88.23 in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit an all-time high of 103.63 a litre on Tuesday. Diesel is being retailed at at 95.72 per litre in the financial capital of the country.

The price of petrol was 98.65 per litre and that of diesel was 92.83 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at 97.38 while that of diesel priced at 91.08.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at 108.37 a litre. Diesel is being retailed at 101.12.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout