Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching new record highs on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost ₹97.50, while diesel priced at ₹88.23 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit an all-time high of ₹103.63 a litre on Tuesday. Diesel is being retailed at at ₹95.72 per litre in the financial capital of the country.

The price of petrol was ₹98.65 per litre and that of diesel was ₹92.83 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at ₹97.38 while that of diesel priced at ₹91.08.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at ₹108.37 a litre. Diesel is being retailed at ₹101.12.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.