Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after touching record high

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after touching record high

Premium
Motorcyclists refuel at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. gas station in Bengaluru, India, on Monday.
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST Livemint

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost 97.50, while diesel is priced at 88.23 in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching new record highs on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching new record highs on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost 97.50, while diesel priced at 88.23 in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost 97.50, while diesel priced at 88.23 in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit an all-time high of 103.63 a litre on Tuesday. Diesel is being retailed at at 95.72 per litre in the financial capital of the country.

The price of petrol was 98.65 per litre and that of diesel was 92.83 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at 97.38 while that of diesel priced at 91.08.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at 108.37 a litre. Diesel is being retailed at 101.12.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!