Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after touching record highs

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after touching record highs

A man looks at the counter as a vehicles is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday after reaching new record highs on Sunday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The unidirectional upward movement since May 4 saw petrol already crossing 100 mark in various cities across the country, particularly in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of 98.46 a litre on the day, while diesel retailed at 88.90 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost 104.56 while diesel priced at 96.42.

The price of petrol was 99.49 per litre and that of diesel was 93.46 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at 98.30 while that of diesel priced at 91.75.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country

