Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after two consecutive days of hike

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after two consecutive days of hike1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Petrol price was at an all-time high of ₹95.31 per litre in Delhi.
Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at record highs on Tuesday after two consecutive days of the hike, reported India's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil showed.
Petrol price was at an all-time high of ₹ 95.31 per litre in Delhi on Tuesday. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of ₹ 101.52 per litre.
Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹106.39 a litre and diesel at ₹99.24.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan blamed the recent surge in global crude oil prices for the fuel price hike in India.
