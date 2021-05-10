Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at ₹91.53 and ₹82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.

Petrol in Mumbai retailed at ₹97.86 per litre while diesel at ₹89.17 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹91.66 per litre and diesel at ₹84.90 per litre and in Chennai, petrol stood at ₹93.38 per litre and diesel at ₹86.96 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Delhi

Price of petrol in Delhi: ₹91.53 per litre

Price of diesel in Delhi: ₹82.06 per litre

Mumbai

Price of petrol in Mumbai: ₹97.86 per litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai: ₹89.17 per litre

Chennai

Price of petrol in Chennai: ₹93.38 per litre

Price of diesel in Chennai: ₹86.96 per litre

Kolkata

Price of petrol in Kolkata: ₹91.66 per litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata: ₹84.90 per litre

