Petrol, diesel prices rise again. Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices rise again. Check fuel rates in your city1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Petrol in Mumbai retailed at ₹97.86 per litre while diesel at ₹89.17 per litre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol in Mumbai retailed at ₹97.86 per litre while diesel at ₹89.17 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at ₹91.53 and ₹82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday.
Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at ₹91.53 and ₹82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday.
As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.
As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.
Petrol in Mumbai retailed at ₹97.86 per litre while diesel at ₹89.17 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹91.66 per litre and diesel at ₹84.90 per litre and in Chennai, petrol stood at ₹93.38 per litre and diesel at ₹86.96 per litre.
Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged.
Delhi
Price of petrol in Delhi: ₹91.53 per litre
Price of diesel in Delhi: ₹82.06 per litre
Mumbai
Price of petrol in Mumbai: ₹97.86 per litre
Price of diesel in Mumbai: ₹89.17 per litre
Chennai
Price of petrol in Chennai: ₹93.38 per litre
Price of diesel in Chennai: ₹86.96 per litre
Kolkata
Price of petrol in Kolkata: ₹91.66 per litre
Price of diesel in Kolkata: ₹84.90 per litre
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!