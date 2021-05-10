Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices rise again. Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices rise again. Check fuel rates in your city

In Kolkata, petrol stood at 91.66 per litre and diesel at 84.90 per litre
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Staff Writer

Petrol in Mumbai retailed at 97.86 per litre while diesel at 89.17 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at 91.53 and 82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.

in Chennai, petrol stood at 93.38 per litre and diesel at 86.96 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Delhi

Price of petrol in Delhi: 91.53 per litre

Price of diesel in Delhi: 82.06 per litre

Mumbai

Price of petrol in Mumbai: 97.86 per litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai: 89.17 per litre

Chennai

Price of petrol in Chennai: 93.38 per litre

Price of diesel in Chennai: 86.96 per litre

Kolkata

Price of petrol in Kolkata: 91.66 per litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata: 84.90 per litre

