After being stable for a day, prices for petrol and diesel were hiked again on Friday for the eighth time this month.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 29 paise while diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The hike took petrol rates in the national capital to ₹92.34 while diesel stood at ₹82.95 on Wednesday.

The rates continued to soar above ₹100 in some Madhya Pradesh cities and parts of Rajasthan.

MP's Bhopal had on Wednesday earned the distinction of being the first state capital in the country to see petrol cross ₹100 mark. Petrol in the city now costs ₹100.38 a litre and diesel is retailing at 91.31.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol is costing people ₹103.27 while diesel ₹95.70.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.

Here are the prices in your city

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹98.65 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.11 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹92.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹85.79 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹94.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.90 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹95.41 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.94 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹95.97 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.43 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹94.14 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.01 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹99.02 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.80 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹94.69 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.31 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹88.82 per litre; diesel prices – ₹82.62 per litre

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.