NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged for the 27th consecutive day today by state-run fuel retailers who are facing huge inventory losses due to a massive drop in sales during the lockdown. In states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, fuel rates were, in fact, increased by Re 1 to ₹1.5 a litre due to a hike in VAT. Crude oil rates, on which petrol and diesel prices are dependent, have, on the other hand, fallen by more than 50% from its peak in January this year.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹69.59 per litre and diesel at ₹62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at ₹76.31 per litre and diesel at ₹66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost ₹72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at ₹73.55 and diesel at ₹65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.97 for petrol and ₹67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out ₹70.21 for petrol and ₹62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.30 for petrol and ₹65.62 for diesel.

As vehicles belonging to only essential services or emergency cases are allowed to move, oil retailers say demand has fallen by around 70% during the lockdown. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the daily oil demand has fallen by 3.1 million barrels.

As global crude oil demand has also fallen down sharply, oil producing nations are now trying to strike a deal to cut output by 10%. “With demand likely down 20% this quarter, we believe the agreed cuts won’t be enough to prevent oil inventories from rising sharply over the coming weeks," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

