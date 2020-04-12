NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged for the 27th consecutive day today by state-run fuel retailers who are facing huge inventory losses due to a massive drop in sales during the lockdown. In states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, fuel rates were, in fact, increased by Re 1 to 1.5 a litre due to a hike in VAT. Crude oil rates, on which petrol and diesel prices are dependent, have, on the other hand, fallen by more than 50% from its peak in January this year.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at 69.59 per litre and diesel at 62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at 76.31 per litre and diesel at 66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at 65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at 73.55 and diesel at 65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging 73.97 for petrol and 67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out 70.21 for petrol and 62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging 73.30 for petrol and 65.62 for diesel.

As vehicles belonging to only essential services or emergency cases are allowed to move, oil retailers say demand has fallen by around 70% during the lockdown. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the daily oil demand has fallen by 3.1 million barrels.

As global crude oil demand has also fallen down sharply, oil producing nations are now trying to strike a deal to cut output by 10%. “With demand likely down 20% this quarter, we believe the agreed cuts won’t be enough to prevent oil inventories from rising sharply over the coming weeks," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

(Inputs from agencies)

