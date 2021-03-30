2 min read.Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 08:32 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
Prices of petrol and diesel were slashed on Tuesday (30 March) by oil marketing companies (OMCs). State-run OMCs have cut petrol and diesel prices by 22 paise and 23 paise, respectively.
Petrol price in New Delhi currently stands at ₹90.56 per litre as against ₹90.78 on Monday while diesel is available for ₹80.87 a litre as compared with ₹81.10 yesterday's price, state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation's (IOL) website showed.
The domestic fuel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. OMCs - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates.
Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.