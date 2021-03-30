{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices of petrol and diesel were slashed on Tuesday (30 March) by oil marketing companies (OMCs). State-run OMCs have cut petrol and diesel prices by 22 paise and 23 paise, respectively.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at ₹96.98 per litre and ₹87.96 per litre respectively.

People in Kolkata will have to pay ₹90.77 for a litre of petrol. A litre of diesel costs ₹83.75, 23 paise less than Monday's price.

In Chennai, petrol became 19 paise cheaper on Tuesday and is selling at ₹92.58 per litre while diesel prices were slashed toRs 85.88, 22 paise less than yesterday's price of ₹86.10 a litre.

Petrol rates in other major cities are -- Noida ( ₹88.91), Bengaluru ( ₹93.59), Hyderabad ( ₹94.16), Jaipur ( ₹97.08), Lucknow ( ₹88.85) and Patna ( ₹92.89), as per data from the IOL website.

Diesel prices in other major cities are -- Noida ( ₹81.33), Bengaluru ( ₹85.75), Hyderabad ( ₹88.20), Jaipur ( ₹89.35), Lucknow ( ₹81.27) and Patna ( ₹86.12).

The domestic fuel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. OMCs - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

