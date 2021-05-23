After a day's hiatus, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday for the twelfth time month, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

While petrol rates increased by 17 paise to reach ₹93.21 per litre in Delhi, diesel rates jumped to ₹84.07 per litre after the addition of 27 paise.

Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. With the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards the level.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The hike comes in spite of fuel demands suffering in the first half of May due to Covid-induced lockdown in several states.

Sales of road transport fuels during 1 to 15 May dropped by a fifth from the previous month and about 28% from the same period in 2019, reported Bloomberg.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹99.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.30 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹93.27 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.91 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹94.86 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.87 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹96.31 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.12 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹96.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.65 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹95.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.36 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹99.68 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.78 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹96.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.07 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹89.66 per litre; diesel prices – ₹83.73 per litre

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.