Hours after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, nine BJP-ruled states announced additional reductions in fuel prices.

These states include Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

While Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka and Goa reduced the prices of both petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre in addition to Centre's ₹5 and ₹10 relief, Uttarakhand reduced the Value Added Tax by ₹2.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments on Thursday said that the prices of diesel and petrol in the state will be reduced by ₹12 per litre each.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon issue a notification to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has taken a commendable decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel. For this heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state. On the occasion of Diwali, the Prime Minister has given this special relief to the people," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

"The means of transport in the hill state of Himachal are dependent on petrol and diesel, so the public will get the direct benefit of this concession. To reduce the tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, the state government will soon issue its notification," he said in another tweet.

This came hours after the Centre urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

It said that the ₹5 and ₹10 cut in Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel respectively is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the ₹13 and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on the motor fuels effected between March 2020 and May 2020.

That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of ₹32.9 per ltire and that on diesel to ₹31.8 a litre.

The total increase in petrol price since the 5 May 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals ₹38.78 per litre.

Diesel rates have during this period gone up by ₹29.03 per litre.

Fuel prices today

Petrol will cost ₹103.97 per litre in Delhi from Thursday as against ₹110.04 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates accordingly will reduce to ₹86.67 per litre from ₹98.42 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price has been cut by ₹5.87 to ₹109.98 per litre and diesel by ₹12.48 to ₹94.14 per litre. Kolkata saw the price of diesel being reduced by ₹5.82 to ₹104.67 per litre and that of diesel by ₹11.77 to ₹89.79 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai has been reduced by ₹5.26 to ₹101.40 per litre and diesel by ₹11.16 to ₹91.43 per litre.

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.