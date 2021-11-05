Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices: These states have further reduced rates. Check full list

Petrol, diesel prices: These states have further reduced rates. Check full list

In Chandigarh, petrol was priced at 105.94 per litre and diesel was available for 98.16 per litre on Wednesday.
4 min read . 08:34 AM IST Livemint

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Soon after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, several states and union territories have announced additional reductions in fuel prices to ease the burden off common people. 

Soon after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, several states and union territories have announced additional reductions in fuel prices to ease the burden off common people. 

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

 Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

 Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

These states and UTs have reduced fuel prices:

These states and UTs have reduced fuel prices:

Odisha

Odisha

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 3 per litre each and its implementation in the coastal state from the midnight of November 5.

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 3 per litre each and its implementation in the coastal state from the midnight of November 5.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that his government has reduced the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel by 5.5 per cent. The revised VAT rates would be applicable in the northeastern state from the midnight of November 5.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that his government has reduced the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel by 5.5 per cent. The revised VAT rates would be applicable in the northeastern state from the midnight of November 5.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a four per cent cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) and 1.50 cut in the cess on the two fuels. As a result, the price of petrol will come down to 106.86 and that of diesel to 90.95 per litre in the state capital Bhopal from Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a four per cent cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) and 1.50 cut in the cess on the two fuels. As a result, the price of petrol will come down to 106.86 and that of diesel to 90.95 per litre in the state capital Bhopal from Friday.

Nagaland

Nagaland

The Nagaland government on Thursday announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre each. With the cut in central and state taxes, petrol will be cheaper by 12 per litre and diesel by 17 in the northeastern state. 

The Nagaland government on Thursday announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre each. With the cut in central and state taxes, petrol will be cheaper by 12 per litre and diesel by 17 in the northeastern state. 

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration on Thursday announced a reduction in VAT by 7 on petrol and diesel with effect from midnight of November 4.

Chandigarh Administration on Thursday announced a reduction in VAT by 7 on petrol and diesel with effect from midnight of November 4.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Thursday that Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol would be reduced by 2 per litre and 4.60 on diesel.

The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Thursday that Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol would be reduced by 2 per litre and 4.60 on diesel.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said petrol would be cheaper by 12 per litre whereas diesel would also be cheaper by 17 per litre in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said petrol would be cheaper by 12 per litre whereas diesel would also be cheaper by 17 per litre in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday reduced their prices by an additional 7 a litre.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday reduced their prices by an additional 7 a litre.

According to a notification issued by the government, value added tax (VAT) will now be levied at 24 per cent on petrol and 16 per cent on diesel in the union territory.

According to a notification issued by the government, value added tax (VAT) will now be levied at 24 per cent on petrol and 16 per cent on diesel in the union territory.

Puducherry

Puducherry

The AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre which came into immediate effect.

The AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre which came into immediate effect.

Karnataka

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by 7 per litre, following similar reduction of 10 and 5 respectively by the Centre. 

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by 7 per litre, following similar reduction of 10 and 5 respectively by the Centre. 

The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel. With this, diesel prices were reduced from 104.50 on November 3 to 85.03, which is a reduction of 19.47. 

The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel. With this, diesel prices were reduced from 104.50 on November 3 to 85.03, which is a reduction of 19.47. 

Petrol prices were reduced from 113.93 on November 3 to 100.63, which is a reduction of 13.30, the release said.

Petrol prices were reduced from 113.93 on November 3 to 100.63, which is a reduction of 13.30, the release said.

Mizoram

Mizoram

A day after the Centre announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on fuel, the Mizoram government on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by 7 per litre each, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

A day after the Centre announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on fuel, the Mizoram government on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by 7 per litre each, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

He said the "progressive decision" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to the state government by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said the "progressive decision" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to the state government by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Haryana

Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 12.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 12.

Gujarat

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre each, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Gujarat government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7 per litre each, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Bihar

Bihar

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday reduced its VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than 3 per litre, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the products in a bid to provide relief to consumers. An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday reduced its VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than 3 per litre, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the products in a bid to provide relief to consumers. An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!