Petrol, diesel prices: These states have further reduced rates. Check full list
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a ₹5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a ₹10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.
Soon after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, several states and union territories have announced additional reductions in fuel prices to ease the burden off common people.
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a ₹5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a ₹10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.
Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.
These states and UTs have reduced fuel prices:
Odisha
The Odisha government on Thursday announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre each and its implementation in the coastal state from the midnight of November 5.
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that his government has reduced the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel by 5.5 per cent. The revised VAT rates would be applicable in the northeastern state from the midnight of November 5.
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a four per cent cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) and ₹1.50 cut in the cess on the two fuels. As a result, the price of petrol will come down to ₹106.86 and that of diesel to ₹90.95 per litre in the state capital Bhopal from Friday.
Nagaland
The Nagaland government on Thursday announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre each. With the cut in central and state taxes, petrol will be cheaper by ₹12 per litre and diesel by ₹17 in the northeastern state.
Chandigarh
Chandigarh Administration on Thursday announced a reduction in VAT by ₹7 on petrol and diesel with effect from midnight of November 4.
Himachal Pradesh
The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Thursday that Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol would be reduced by ₹2 per litre and ₹4.60 on diesel.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said petrol would be cheaper by ₹12 per litre whereas diesel would also be cheaper by ₹17 per litre in the state.
Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday reduced their prices by an additional ₹7 a litre.
According to a notification issued by the government, value added tax (VAT) will now be levied at 24 per cent on petrol and 16 per cent on diesel in the union territory.
Puducherry
The AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre which came into immediate effect.
Karnataka
The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by ₹7 per litre, following similar reduction of ₹10 and ₹5 respectively by the Centre.
The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel. With this, diesel prices were reduced from ₹104.50 on November 3 to ₹85.03, which is a reduction of ₹19.47.
Petrol prices were reduced from ₹113.93 on November 3 to ₹100.63, which is a reduction of ₹13.30, the release said.
Mizoram
A day after the Centre announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on fuel, the Mizoram government on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by ₹7 per litre each, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.
He said the "progressive decision" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to the state government by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹12.
Gujarat
The Gujarat government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre each, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
Bihar
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday reduced its VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than ₹3 per litre, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the products in a bid to provide relief to consumers. An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle.
