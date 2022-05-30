Petrol, diesel prices: These states have room to cut VAT, says SBI Report

States have room to cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, State Bank of India Research said in a report. "When Centre increases excise duty on fuel, states gain in revenue and when centre cuts excise, states forego revenue from fuel. Our estimates indicate that states have gained ₹49,229 crore from VAT revenue on fuel when oil prices were increasing and the states will forego ₹15,021 crore when oil price has been downwardly adjusted through excise cut. This implies that gains still outstrip the revenue forgone by ₹34,208 crore and hence states can further cut the oil prices. Maharashtra has gained the most, followed by Gujarat and Telangana," said SBI’s Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh in the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}