Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 23 days on Friday, 29 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, after hitting out at opposition-ruled states for "not cutting taxes" on fuel, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday accused them of "hypocrisy" on aviation turbine fuel, saying that West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi have much more value added tax on ATF compared to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
In tweets, Puri, who is Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that aviation turbine fuel constitutes about 40 per cent of the cost of airline operations. He alleged that opposition parties "manufacture" protests against oil prices but "fleece people".
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures affordable air travel to people through his vision of "Hawai chappal se havai Jahaz tak' but opposition parties create impediments.