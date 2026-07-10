Petrol, diesel prices today — 10 July: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as oil prices ease

Petrol and diesel prices today, 10 July: Fuel prices in India remained largely unchanged on Friday despite easing of oil prices after a turbulent week. The talks between the US and Iran have resumed and the flare-up in fighting seems subdued as the two sides work out to find a solution.

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Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 2% on Thursday to trade around $76 a barrel as markets calmed after US President Donald Trump said the temporary peace deal was over, Bloomberg reported. Even though the status of the interim deal remains unclear, the two sides stopped short of a return to all-out war, observing some stipulations of their truce.

Also Read | Crude oil prices extend gains on renewed US-Iran war tensions

Oil tanker transit through the Persian Gulf were severely affected and came to near halt on 9 July following the recent escalation despite Washington's assertion “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz." According to head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV in Singapore, Warren Patterson, tanker traffic remains above pre-MoU levels even after the fall in recent days.

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“The market appears to be viewing the latest US-Iran tensions as a challenge to the ceasefire process rather than a complete collapse,” Bloomberg quoted Warren Patterson as saying. He added, “Reports of continued talks between Washington and Tehran are also helping to reassure the market that diplomacy remains the preferred path.”

Did recent fluctuation in Brent price impact petrol and diesel prices in India? No, there was no impact of Brent price fluctuation on petrol and diesel prices in India as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine domestic fuel prices. OMCs continue to offer petrol and diesel at similar rates since last revision that occurred on 25 May.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 10 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.94 ₹ 99.71 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.37 Bengaluru ₹ 110.44 ₹ 98.39 Bhubaneswar ₹ 109.78 ₹ 101.46 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

In the wake of drop in fuel prices after the signing of peace deal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised calls for reduction in fuel prices. Claiming that fuel prices should be reduced to provide relief to consumers from inflation, he said, "Pure petrol should be available in our country at ₹82 per litre; and if we switch to E20 fuel, I believe the price should drop even further, to around ₹70 per litre, compared to the ₹102 currently charged for E20 petrol," ANI reported.

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He made these demands while addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday. “We can calculate diesel prices in the same way; diesel prices could also be reduced. If petrol and diesel prices come down, I believe it would deal a significant blow to inflation and provide people with much-needed relief,” the AAP chief said days after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that OMCs may take a call on retail fuel rates if crude prices remain stable.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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