Petrol, diesel prices today — 13 Aug: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai as crude oil falls despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

Petrol and diesel prices today, 13 August: Fuel rates in India held steady on Thursday despite fluctuations in Brent crude oil price, the international benchmark. Petrol and diesel prices which are determined by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) remain unchanged across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and Jaipur.

Retail petrol and diesel prices continue to align with OMCs last major price revision implemented nearly three months ago, on 25 May. State-run fuel retailers continue to shield consumers from market fluctuations and volatility in oil prices. Fuel rates which update daily at 6:00 AM under dynamic pricing are provided below:

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 13 August:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.78 ₹ 99.56 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.52 ₹ 94.99 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 102.61 ₹ 94.52 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.69 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 113.88 ₹ 102.78

Crude oil price today Oil erased some of the six-session gain on 13 August as US-Iran war drags on and investors await progress in peace talks and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. Oil prices plunged more than $1 after rising 12% over previous six sessions. Brent futures declined by 1.5% or $1.29 to trade at $87.69 a barrel at 0100 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.30, or 1.6% and stood at $81.97.

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Haitong Futures analysts said, “The safety situation for navigation in these waters has further deteriorated, forcing vessels to turn off their signals, which reduces transparency in shipping and makes it more difficult for the market to track and assess actual supply levels,” Reuters reported.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries in its monthly oil market report, published on Wednesday, lowered its world oil demand growth forecast for 2026 to 580,000 barrels per day.

Amid little sign of progress on reopening the waterway, peace talks appear deadlocked as both sides harden their positions. US President Donald Trump said the Washington has “total control” over the conduit as it pressed on blockade of the Islamic Republic’s ports to raise the economic pressure against Tehran. Peace talks mediator Pakistan confirmed that the negotiations had stalled but indicated that a deadline for a US-Iran memorandum of understanding could be extended.

According to the International Energy Agency, the global oil market faces a shortfall of 1.8 million barrels a day this quarter, over a double compared to earlier projection. IEA in its report on Wednesday said the deficit in 2026 will likely be the widest in five years as it expects a 1.6 million bpd contraction in consumption this year, down from a forecast of 1 million bpd last month.

India needs to focus on powering itself from within in the energy sector and strengthen its energy security and sovereignty amid geopolitical tensions and the proposed US 100 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian oil,,

‘Need for India powered from within,’ says Senior Novonesis official Amid global energy supply crunch, Regional President, Novonesis Middle East, India, and Africa regional division (MEIA), Krishna Mohan Puvvada on Wednesday highlighted the need for self-sufficiency in the energy sector.