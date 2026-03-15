Petrol, diesel prices today, 15 March: Fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai today, amid Middle East conflict

The Middle East conflict is disrupting global oil supply, with production down by 8 million barrels per day. Despite this, India's energy security remains stable, and fuel prices in several cities have stayed mostly stable, with Oil Marketing Companies adjusting prices daily.

Mausam Jha
Published15 Mar 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Tiruchirappalli: Auto-rickshaws queue up at a petrol station as consumers brace for fuel shortages in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict, in Tiruchirappalli, Friday, March 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_13_2026_000241B)
Tiruchirappalli: Auto-rickshaws queue up at a petrol station as consumers brace for fuel shortages in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict, in Tiruchirappalli, Friday, March 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_13_2026_000241B)(PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices in several cities, rates mostly remained stable on Sunday, March 15. This relative stability has continued despite significant fluctuations in global oil markets caused by geopolitical tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.

To keep domestic fuel prices in line with international crude oil costs and currency exchange rate movements, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 a.m.

Also Read | What does escalation in US-Iran war mean for Indian stock market, oil and gold?

Residents can check the latest fuel prices in their respective cities:

See the table:

CityPetrol ( /L)Diesel ( /L)
Delhi 94.77 87.67
Mumbai 103.54 90.03
Kolkata 105.41 92.02
Chennai 100.93 92.39
Hyderabad 107.50 95.70
Bengaluru 102.96 90.99
Lucknow 94.73 87.81
Ahmedabad 94.48 90.16

Check the other domestic fuel rates below:

Fuel TypeCity Price
Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Delhi 913.00 per cylinder
Commercial LPG (19 kg)Delhi 1,884.50 per cylinder
CNGDelhi 77.09 per kg (IGL)

Earlier on March 13, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

Rupee likely to remain volatile through March: Union Bank report

The Indian Rupee is likely to stay volatile throughout March as geopolitical tensions and global economic factors continue to put pressure on the currency, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report highlighted that the rupee recently fell to a record low of 92.48 per US dollar on March 13, showing the influence of both global and domestic developments on the foreign exchange market.

Also Read | ‘Strait of Hormuz is open, but not for our enemies,’ says Iran foreign minister

It also stated that ongoing tensions in the Middle East remain a major risk for the rupee’s outlook. The intensifying conflict in the region has raised fears of disruptions to global energy supply routes, which has driven crude oil prices higher.

Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for using "the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz", which the country's Revolutionary Guards vowed to carry out, as reported by AFP.

The strait is a vital maritime route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and natural gas supplies are transported.

Also Read | US destroys military targets in Kharg Island —Why Iran's ‘orphan pearl’ matters

According to the International Energy Agency, the ongoing Middle East conflict is causing what could become the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Iran’s pressure on regional supplies has forced Gulf oil producers to cut output.

The agency said crude oil production has fallen by at least 8 million barrels per day.

The ongoing Middle East conflict could become the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.
Despite global disruptions, the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security.

Earlier, Chris Wright, the United States Department of Energy Secretary, stated that the United States military was currently “not ready” to escort oil tankers through the strait because its resources are focused on operations targeting Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The Middle East conflict is significantly impacting global oil supply and prices.
  • India's government is working to ensure energy security despite international pressures.
  • Fuel prices are revised daily, reflecting international market fluctuations and currency values.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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