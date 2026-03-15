Petrol, diesel prices today, 15 March: Fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai today, amid Middle East conflict

Petrol and diesel prices in several cities, rates mostly remained stable on Sunday, March 15. This relative stability has continued despite significant fluctuations in global oil markets caused by geopolitical tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.

To keep domestic fuel prices in line with international crude oil costs and currency exchange rate movements, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 a.m.

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Residents can check the latest fuel prices in their respective cities:

See the table:

City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 ₹ 92.02 Chennai ₹ 100.93 ₹ 92.39 Hyderabad ₹ 107.50 ₹ 95.70 Bengaluru ₹ 102.96 ₹ 90.99 Lucknow ₹ 94.73 ₹ 87.81 Ahmedabad ₹ 94.48 ₹ 90.16

Check the other domestic fuel rates below:

Fuel Type City Price Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Delhi ₹ 913.00 per cylinder Commercial LPG (19 kg) Delhi ₹ 1,884.50 per cylinder CNG Delhi ₹ 77.09 per kg (IGL)

Earlier on March 13, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

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Rupee likely to remain volatile through March: Union Bank report The Indian Rupee is likely to stay volatile throughout March as geopolitical tensions and global economic factors continue to put pressure on the currency, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report highlighted that the rupee recently fell to a record low of ₹92.48 per US dollar on March 13, showing the influence of both global and domestic developments on the foreign exchange market.

It also stated that ongoing tensions in the Middle East remain a major risk for the rupee’s outlook. The intensifying conflict in the region has raised fears of disruptions to global energy supply routes, which has driven crude oil prices higher.

Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for using "the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz", which the country's Revolutionary Guards vowed to carry out, as reported by AFP.

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The strait is a vital maritime route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and natural gas supplies are transported.

According to the International Energy Agency, the ongoing Middle East conflict is causing what could become the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Iran’s pressure on regional supplies has forced Gulf oil producers to cut output.

The agency said crude oil production has fallen by at least 8 million barrels per day.

The ongoing Middle East conflict could become the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Despite global disruptions, the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security.

Earlier, Chris Wright, the United States Department of Energy Secretary, stated that the United States military was currently “not ready” to escort oil tankers through the strait because its resources are focused on operations targeting Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The Middle East conflict is significantly impacting global oil supply and prices.

India's government is working to ensure energy security despite international pressures.

Fuel prices are revised daily, reflecting international market fluctuations and currency values.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.