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Petrol, diesel prices today — 18 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US-Iran war intensifies

Petrol prices in Delhi remained at 102.12, while diesel was sold at 95.2. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at 111.21, while in Bengaluru, it was 111.37.

Akriti Anand
Published18 Jul 2026, 07:07 AM IST
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Petrol, diesel prices today — 18 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US-Iran war intensifies
Petrol, diesel prices today — 18 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US-Iran war intensifies (HT_PRINT)
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Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major metropolitan cities in India on Saturday, July 18, even as the US and Iran traded attacks again on Friday, pressuring oil prices.

Petrol prices in Delhi remained at 102.12, while diesel was sold at 95.2. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at 111.21, while in Bengaluru, it was 111.37. Notably, fuel rates vary across different states and cities due to local taxes (VAT), transportation costs, and dealer commissions.

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Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

July 18: Fuel prices in popular cities

CityPetrol Price (cost/L)Diesel Price (cost/L)CNG prices
Ahmedabad 102.15 98.27 88.02
Bangalore 111.37 99.26 97
Chennai 107.78 99.56 97
Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 88.12
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82 109
Jaipur 113.32 98.34 96
Kolkata 113.48 99.82 99.5
Lucknow 102.63 96.07 99.5
Mumbai 111.21 97.83 86
New Delhi 102.12 95.2 83.09
Noida 101.96 95.44 91.7
Pune 112.02 98.66 96.5

State-wise fuel prices

StatePetrol Price (cost/L)Diesel Price (cost/L)
Andhra Pradesh117.91105.55
Arunachal Pradesh106.9498.36
Assam106.1597.62
Bihar115.07101.08
Chandigarh101.5189.47
Dadra and Nagar Haveli99.595.4
Daman and Diu99.595.4
Delhi102.1295.2
Gujarat102.1598.27
Haryana102.7895.43
Himachal Pradesh100.392.44
Jharkhand105.35100.55
Karnataka110.9898.91
Kerala115.49104.4
Madhya Pradesh115.44100.47
Maharashtra111.7898.48
Manipur107.2892.95
Meghalaya102.6694.43
Mizoram105.3994.19
Nagaland106.7898.23
Odisha110.49102.19
Pondicherry108.2100.05
Punjab105.5695.47
Rajasthan112.9998.08
Sikkim102.1295.2
Tamil Nadu108.2100.05
Telangana117.06105.23
Tripura105.3994.19
Uttar Pradesh101.6695.14
Uttarakhand101.6997.02
West Bengal114.2100.35

How to check real-time petrol/diesel prices?

To get the exact, real-time prices for a specific city or town, one can download the official IndianOil ONE mobile app to locate their nearest pump and track daily revisions, or send an SMS in the format RSP Dealer Code to 92249 9224.

The Indian Oil Corporation says that daily price changes for Petrol & Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Raipur consumer court asks Maruti Suzuki to replace Grand Vitara

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249. For example, SMS “RSP 102090” to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi,” it explains.

The company clarifies that the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city/town/sales area.

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Global oil prices

On Friday, oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a month as the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city as oil prices ease

Brent crude futures settled $3.87, or 4.59%, higher to $88.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $3.54, or 4.48%, at $82.49. Both were at their highest since mid-June, according to Reuters.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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