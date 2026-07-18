Petrol, diesel prices today — 18 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US-Iran war intensifies

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major metropolitan cities in India on Saturday, July 18, even as the US and Iran traded attacks again on Friday, pressuring oil prices.
Petrol prices in Delhi remained at ₹102.12, while diesel was sold at ₹95.2. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at ₹111.21, while in Bengaluru, it was ₹111.37. Notably, fuel rates vary across different states and cities due to local taxes (VAT), transportation costs, and dealer commissions.
|City
|Petrol Price (cost/L)
|Diesel Price (cost/L)
|CNG prices
|Ahmedabad
|₹102.15
|₹98.27
|₹88.02
|Bangalore
|₹111.37
|₹99.26
|₹97
|Chennai
|₹107.78
|₹99.56
|₹97
|Gurgaon
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|₹88.12
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|₹109
|Jaipur
|₹113.32
|₹98.34
|₹96
|Kolkata
|₹113.48
|₹99.82
|₹99.5
|Lucknow
|₹102.63
|₹96.07
|₹99.5
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|₹86
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.2
|₹83.09
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|₹91.7
|Pune
|₹112.02
|₹98.66
|₹96.5
|State
|Petrol Price (cost/L)
|Diesel Price (cost/L)
|Andhra Pradesh
|117.91
|105.55
|Arunachal Pradesh
|106.94
|98.36
|Assam
|106.15
|97.62
|Bihar
|115.07
|101.08
|Chandigarh
|101.51
|89.47
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|99.5
|95.4
|Daman and Diu
|99.5
|95.4
|Delhi
|102.12
|95.2
|Gujarat
|102.15
|98.27
|Haryana
|102.78
|95.43
|Himachal Pradesh
|100.3
|92.44
|Jharkhand
|105.35
|100.55
|Karnataka
|110.98
|98.91
|Kerala
|115.49
|104.4
|Madhya Pradesh
|115.44
|100.47
|Maharashtra
|111.78
|98.48
|Manipur
|107.28
|92.95
|Meghalaya
|102.66
|94.43
|Mizoram
|105.39
|94.19
|Nagaland
|106.78
|98.23
|Odisha
|110.49
|102.19
|Pondicherry
|108.2
|100.05
|Punjab
|105.56
|95.47
|Rajasthan
|112.99
|98.08
|Sikkim
|102.12
|95.2
|Tamil Nadu
|108.2
|100.05
|Telangana
|117.06
|105.23
|Tripura
|105.39
|94.19
|Uttar Pradesh
|101.66
|95.14
|Uttarakhand
|101.69
|97.02
|West Bengal
|114.2
|100.35
To get the exact, real-time prices for a specific city or town, one can download the official IndianOil ONE mobile app to locate their nearest pump and track daily revisions, or send an SMS in the format RSP Dealer Code to 92249 9224.
The Indian Oil Corporation says that daily price changes for Petrol & Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.
"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249. For example, SMS “RSP 102090” to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi,” it explains.
The company clarifies that the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city/town/sales area.
On Friday, oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a month as the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures settled $3.87, or 4.59%, higher to $88.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $3.54, or 4.48%, at $82.49. Both were at their highest since mid-June, according to Reuters.