Petrol, diesel prices today — 18 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US-Iran war intensifies

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major metropolitan cities in India on Saturday, July 18, even as the US and Iran traded attacks again on Friday, pressuring oil prices.

Petrol prices in Delhi remained at ₹102.12, while diesel was sold at ₹95.2. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at ₹111.21, while in Bengaluru, it was ₹111.37. Notably, fuel rates vary across different states and cities due to local taxes (VAT), transportation costs, and dealer commissions.

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July 18: Fuel prices in popular cities

City Petrol Price (cost/L) Diesel Price (cost/L) CNG prices Ahmedabad ₹ 102.15 ₹ 98.27 ₹ 88.02 Bangalore ₹ 111.37 ₹ 99.26 ₹ 97 Chennai ₹ 107.78 ₹ 99.56 ₹ 97 Gurgaon ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 ₹ 88.12 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 ₹ 109 Jaipur ₹ 113.32 ₹ 98.34 ₹ 96 Kolkata ₹ 113.48 ₹ 99.82 ₹ 99.5 Lucknow ₹ 102.63 ₹ 96.07 ₹ 99.5 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 ₹ 86 New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.2 ₹ 83.09 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 ₹ 91.7 Pune ₹ 112.02 ₹ 98.66 ₹ 96.5

State-wise fuel prices

State Petrol Price (cost/L) Diesel Price (cost/L) Andhra Pradesh 117.91 105.55 Arunachal Pradesh 106.94 98.36 Assam 106.15 97.62 Bihar 115.07 101.08 Chandigarh 101.51 89.47 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 99.5 95.4 Daman and Diu 99.5 95.4 Delhi 102.12 95.2 Gujarat 102.15 98.27 Haryana 102.78 95.43 Himachal Pradesh 100.3 92.44 Jharkhand 105.35 100.55 Karnataka 110.98 98.91 Kerala 115.49 104.4 Madhya Pradesh 115.44 100.47 Maharashtra 111.78 98.48 Manipur 107.28 92.95 Meghalaya 102.66 94.43 Mizoram 105.39 94.19 Nagaland 106.78 98.23 Odisha 110.49 102.19 Pondicherry 108.2 100.05 Punjab 105.56 95.47 Rajasthan 112.99 98.08 Sikkim 102.12 95.2 Tamil Nadu 108.2 100.05 Telangana 117.06 105.23 Tripura 105.39 94.19 Uttar Pradesh 101.66 95.14 Uttarakhand 101.69 97.02 West Bengal 114.2 100.35

How to check real-time petrol/diesel prices? To get the exact, real-time prices for a specific city or town, one can download the official IndianOil ONE mobile app to locate their nearest pump and track daily revisions, or send an SMS in the format RSP Dealer Code to 92249 9224.

The Indian Oil Corporation says that daily price changes for Petrol & Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.

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"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249. For example, SMS “RSP 102090” to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi,” it explains.

The company clarifies that the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city/town/sales area.

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Global oil prices On Friday, oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a month as the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures settled $3.87, or 4.59%, higher to $88.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $3.54, or 4.48%, at $82.49. Both were at their highest since mid-June, according to Reuters.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in