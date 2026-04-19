Petrol, diesel prices today — 19 April: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol and diesel retail prices at state-run outlets continue to remain stable on 19 April with no significant price movement in India’s domestic market despite volatility in oil prices cross the globe. Energy supply chain disruption across the Strait of Hormuz continues due to ongoing West Asia conflict.

Although aviation fuel and commercial gas prices continue to reflect volatility in oil prices but retail fuel prices in major cities of India remain largely unchanged on Sunday, as the government stepped in to curb inflation. Check city-wise updated petrol and diesel prices on 19 April.

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City-wise updated petrol prices on 19 April

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 0.00 Chennai ₹ 100.84 -0.06 Gurugram ₹ 95.48 0.00 Noida ₹ 94.77 -0.35 Bengaluru ₹ 102.92 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.98 -0.05 Chandigarh ₹ 94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 104.94 -0.09 Lucknow ₹ 94.73 +0.04 Patna ₹ 105.23 0.00 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 107.30 -0.19

City-wise updated diesel prices on 19 April

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on 19 April: Domestic and commercial gas rates in your city

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 87.67 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 92.02 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 90.03 0.00 Chennai ₹ 92.39 -0.10 Gurugram ₹ 87.94 0.00 Noida ₹ 87.89 -0.40 Bengaluru ₹ 90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 92.56 -0.04 Chandigarh ₹ 82.45 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 95.70 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 90.41 -0.08 Lucknow ₹ 87.86 +0.05 Patna ₹ 91.49 0.00 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 96.18 -0.30

Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz for maritime trade The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday announced the closure of the strategic waterway – the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of global oil and gas exports takes place. IRGC alleges that the United States violated the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire, which is slated to end on Wednesday if it's not extended further. According to Tehran, Trump administration's decision to uphold a blockade of Iranian ports is the bone of contention.

India should be prepared for West Asia fallout, says Rajnath Singh Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the need for India to remain prepared for any sudden escalation in the West Asia conflict, PTI reported. Describing the current situation in the region as “volatile” during the fourth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), Rajnath Singh "emphasised the need for India to remain prepared not only for de-escalation but also for any renewed escalation."

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The defence ministry described the “ground situation of the conflict as uncertain and volatile” at the IGoM meet which has been set up to monitor the situation in West Asia.

In a social media post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has taken a significant decision by approving the creation of ‘Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool’ with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore. This important decision will ensure affordable and continuous insurance coverage for India’s maritime trade, strengthening the security and stability of India’s import-export operations.”

Calling it a major step towards a stronger, safer and more resilient trade ecosystem for India, Rajnath Singh said, "This important decision will ensure affordable and continuous insurance coverage for India's maritime trade, strengthening the security and stability of India's import-export operations. This is a major step towards a stronger, safer and more resilient trade ecosystem for India," PTI reported.

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The Centre claimed that India has maintained an adequate fuel stock position with inventories of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) sufficient for over 60 days of consumption. LNG stocks can last upto 50 days and LPG stocks sufficient for approximately 40 days