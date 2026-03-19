Petrol, diesel prices today, 19 March: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata today, amid Middle East conflict

Iran War News LIVE Updates: Amid the Middle East crisis, oil prices surged over 5%, surpassing $108 per barrel on international markets, pushing up the cost of fuel and other commodities. Brent crude, the global benchmark, has climbed nearly 50% since the conflict began, according to AP.

However, on Sunday, March 19, petrol and diesel prices in several cities remained largely steady, maintaining stability despite significant fluctuations in global oil markets caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Check petrol price today, March 19, in your cities in the table below:

City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Noida ₹ 94.74 ₹ 87.81 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 ₹ 92.02 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Chennai ₹ 100.80 ₹ 92.39 Bengaluru ₹ 102.99 ₹ 91.06 Hyderabad ₹ 107.50 ₹ 95.70 Patna ₹ 105.54 ₹ 91.78 Gurgaon ₹ 95.85 ₹ 88.30 Lucknow ₹ 94.84 87.98

Retail prices for fuel in India

As of today, the retail prices for fuel in India are ₹94.77 per litre for petrol, ₹87.67 per litre for diesel, and ₹77.09 per kilogram for CNG supplied by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Middle East crisis: What's latest? In retaliation for the killing of Larijani, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced on Wednesday that it had launched multiple-warhead missiles at central Israel, designed to improve their chances of bypassing defense systems. Footage captured by The Associated Press showed at least one missile dispersing a cluster of munitions over Israeli territory.

Larijani had served as a senior policy adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on nuclear negotiation strategy with the Trump administration. In January, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned him for “coordinating” Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests. Similarly, Gen. Soleimani had been sanctioned by the U.S. and other countries for his long-standing role in suppressing dissent, AP reported.

India announces measures to speed up PNG adoption Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced measures to speed up the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and broaden city gas infrastructure nationwide.

The initiative encourages consumers, especially commercial LPG users in urban centres, to transition to PNG.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies have been instructed to actively reach out to potential customers and support connections through various channels, including email, customer portals, letters, and call centers.

As reported by ANI, former Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd chairman MK Surana told ANI on Wednesday that India’s immediate priority should be ensuring fuel is available, and although the situation isn’t “business as usual,” fuel supplies are being managed.

"Let us leave aside the pricing part right now, because that should not be the main concern. The main concern should be the availability in the current situation. But the supply should be the main concern," Surana said, as he outlined the evolving energy scenario linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

He further said, "it is not that it is a business as usual. There are issues more so on the LPG side compared to other fuels, but Government is managing and we need to cooperate with them rather than trying to hold."

Explaining the global context, he said, "Around 20 per cent of that, around 20 million barrels passes through Strait of Hormuz," adding that despite assurances, "because the insurance coverage is not available, practically it is blocked."