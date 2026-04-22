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Petrol, diesel prices today, 22 April — Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable on 22 April, despite global crude volatility as government interventions helped shield consumers. The International Energy Agency warned of the worst energy crisis amid ongoing Middle East conflict. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Apr 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices in India showed stability on 22 April.
Petrol and diesel prices in India showed stability on 22 April.
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Petrol and diesel rates in India's domestic market India remained stable on Wednesday, 22 April, with marginal change seen in Gurugram, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar. Extending a period of stability, government intervention since the outbreak of West Asia conflict have helped cushion consumers from international price pressures.

However, other fuels such as domestic and commercial LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and premium petrol have witnessed noticeable increases over the past few weeks due to disruptions in global crude supply. Brent crude oil almost doubled since Iran conflict with US-Israel began on 28 February. The spike in prices was driven by supply concerns and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway through which almost one-fifth of the world's oil and gas exports takes place.

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Despite global volatility in crude oil markets, retail fuel rates have largely remained steady across the country as can be seen below:

City-wise updated petrol prices on 22 April

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 94.770.00
Kolkata 105.41-0.04
Mumbai 103.540.00
Chennai 100.84+0.04
Gurugram 95.48-0.17
Noida 95.050.00
Bengaluru 102.920.00
Bhubaneswar 100.92-0.19
Chandigarh 94.300.00
Hyderabad 107.460.00
Jaipur 104.94+0.22
Lucknow 94.73+0.03
Patna 105.230.00
Thiruvananthapuram 107.48+0.15

According to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Middle East conflict is creating the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world. IEA head Dr Fatih Birol said, “This is indeed the biggest crisis in history,” in an interview with France Inter radio on Tuesday.

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This war has choked up maritime traffic in the strategic waterway and has followed the effects of Russia's war with Ukraine, which had already severed Russian gas supplies to Europe.

City-wise updated diesel prices on 22 April

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 87.670.00
Kolkata 92.020.00
Mumbai 90.030.00
Chennai 92.390.00
Gurugram 87.94-0.16
Noida 88.190.00
Bengaluru 90.990.00
Bhubaneswar 92.50-0.19
Chandigarh 82.450.00
Hyderabad 95.700.00
Jaipur 90.41+0.20
Lucknow 87.86+0.03
Patna 91.490.00
Thiruvananthapuram 96.48+0.27

Impact of ceasefire extension on Indian stock market

The US President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the ceasefire with Iran but on Wednesday, the Indian stock markets opened lower. Tehran's recent rejection of Washington's conditions for ceasefire talks brought in cautious trend in the market.

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The Nifty 50 dropped 0.5 per cent to 24455.90 points by around 120 points in early trade. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex slipped to 78,766.65 points by around 480 points. With the Nifty IT index under pressure following weak earnings from HCL Tech and Tata Elxsi, most major sectoral indices traded lower.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on April 22: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost

Head of research at SBI Securities, Sunny Agrawal, said the global backdrop remains tense as "uncertainty persists over the exact expiry of the US-Iran ceasefire and Tehran's willingness to join the next round of negotiations," NI reported. Investors now eye the RBI MPC Meeting Minutes and the UK's March 2026 CPI and Core CPI data for further directional cues as both the events are scheduled for April 22.

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