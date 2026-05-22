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Petrol, diesel prices today, 22 May: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices today, 22 May: Fuel rates across India remain steady today after prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published22 May 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Birbhum: Consumers get petrol for their vehicles, at a fuel station in Birbhum, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Birbhum: Consumers get petrol for their vehicles, at a fuel station in Birbhum, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.(PTI)
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Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday following the marginal increase announced earlier this week by oil marketing companies. Petrol and diesel rates in major cities have held steady since the latest revision.

The latest round of revisions comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns around fuel consumption during his austerity call speech in Hyderabad. Since then, the government has revised fuel prices twice. In cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, petrol prices continue to remain above the 100-per-litre mark.

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City-wise petrol prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 98.640.00
Kolkata 109.66-0.04
Mumbai 107.55-0.04
Chennai 104.51-0.06
Gurugram 99.510.00
Noida 98.49-0.42
Bengaluru 107.120.00
Bhubaneswar 107.120.00
Chandigarh 98.120.00
Hyderabad 111.840.00
Jaipur 108.81-0.59
Lucknow 98.45+0.05
Patna 109.89+0.02
Thiruvananthapuram 111.710.00

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on 19 May across several metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The move followed an earlier 3-per-litre hike on 15 May, the first major fuel price increase in more than four years.

City-wise diesel prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 91.58+0.91
Kolkata 96.07+0.94
Mumbai 94.08+0.94
Chennai 96.13+0.88
Gurugram 92.01+1.07
Noida 98.91+0.82
Bengaluru 95.04+0.94
Bhubaneswar 96.83+0.72
Chandigarh 86.09+0.84
Hyderabad 99.95+0.99
Jaipur 93.81+0.91
Lucknow 91.72+0.71
Patna 96.11+1.14
Thiruvananthapuram 100.59+1.21
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3-per-litre hike last week

Before the 3-per-litre hike, petrol in Delhi was retailing at 94.77 per litre while diesel was priced at 87.67 per litre.

According to Reuters, the recent fuel price hikes were aimed at partially offsetting losses suffered by public-sector fuel retailers due to elevated crude oil prices.

The rise in domestic fuel prices has been linked to volatility in global crude oil markets amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Reuters reported Tuesday that Brent crude prices slipped 2.4% to $109.43 per barrel after US President Donald Trump paused a planned military strike against Iran, easing concerns over an immediate escalation in the region.

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However, crude oil prices remain significantly higher than levels seen earlier this year. Reuters had earlier reported that Brent crude climbed to two-week highs amid fears of supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and uncertainty around shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

Previous LiveMint reports, citing brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services, had said petrol and diesel prices could rise by another 18-20 per litre over the next three to six months if crude oil prices remain elevated.

Petrol PricesCrude Oil PricesDiesel PricesOil Marketing CompaniesFuel PricesOilPetrolDieselOil And GasMiddle East CrisisIndiaNews
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