Petrol, diesel prices today — 24 June: Check fuel rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai as oil holds drop

Petrol and diesel prices today, 24 June: Fuel prices in India remained largely unchanged on Wednesday. However, the price of the Indian basket crude oil remained elevated despite positive developments over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of global fuel trade takes places.

Advertisement

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of both petrol and diesel last month by about ₹7.50 per litre for petrol and ₹7.60 for diesel, following multiple revisions. The latest price increase was made on 25 May in the wake of disruptions to global energy supply chains. Supported by optimism over US-Iran peace talks, Brent crude price remained subdued on Tuesday. Let's have a look at latest city-wise petrol and diesel rates today.

City-wise petrol prices on 24 June

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 102.12 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 113.47 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 0.00 Chennai ₹ 107.76 0.00 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 0.00 Noida ₹ 102.08 0.00 Bengaluru ₹ 110.93 -0.75 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 0.00 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 113.35 0.00 Lucknow ₹ 102.08 +0.16 Patna ₹ 113.37 -0.17 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 0.00

City-wise diesel prices on 24 June

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 95.20 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 0.00 Chennai ₹ 99.55 0.00 Gurugram ₹ 95.64 0.00 Noida ₹ 95.56 0.00 Bengaluru ₹ 98.80 -0.76 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.68 0.00 Chandigarh ₹ 89.47 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 98.39 0.00 Lucknow ₹ 95.56 +0.15 Patna ₹ 99.36 -0.18 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.40 -0.01

Oil softens further as traffic flows through Strait of Hormuz chokepoint Oil softened further as more tankers openly crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with the US and Iran signaling progress in negotiations to formally end their war. In the first round of peace talks in Switzerland, the US agreed to waive sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, closed above $77 a barrel on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As a result, markets weighed in on an impending wave of crude and oil futures edged lower by over a third since their wartime highs. In an attempt to woo Asia’s biggest refiners, Washington temporarily allowed for the purchase of Iranian oil. The US and Iran have both flagged early progress in discussions to end the war that started in late February, although further talks are likely to be protracted and differing claims have emerged.

Amid concerns that concerns that Tehran will levy a fee on cargoes transiting Hormuz, the Islamic Republic and Oman said they were beginning work on a pact for the administration of the waterway, including the cost of managing transit. There is growing confidence among shipowners and traders about sending vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as tensions are easing and traffic is increasing.

Advertisement

“I think the market has been waiting for the last of the hopeful bulls to give in and we’re finding a bottom close to $75,” Bloomberg quoted Enverus oil and gas analyst Carl Larry as saying. He added, “There’s a lot of questions ahead: replacing supply, wait time for loadings, China back on the buy side.”

Donald Trump facing internal pressure? US President Donald Trump is facing internal pressure as the Republican-led Senate voted Tuesday to end the US war with Iran, signaling that the president lacks domestic support for the effort.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set for United Arab Emirates visit to discuss the Strait of Hormuz issue with regional Asian allies as he seeks to reassure the interim agreement Washington signed last week with Tehran last week is good for their security and economies. This week, Rubio will also travel to Kuwait and Bahrain.

Advertisement

Iran insisted on their sovereignty over the strait and issued a joint statement with Oman on Tuesday that they are planning to work out an agreement on the trade route and the costs to be charged for services. Ahead of the regional tour, Rubio said, "It's an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway," he said, adding that he believed "all the countries in this region would agree".

Macquarie cuts brent forecast Anticipating of a rapid return to normal flows of oil leaving Persian Gulf, Macquarie Group Ltd slashed its projected oil prices for 2026 and 2027. The bank brought down its projection of Brent crude oil prices from $89 a barrel in 2026 to $77. At the same time, it cut its 2027 average Brent price outlook from $74 a barrel to $64.

Advertisement

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Petrol, diesel prices today — 24 June: Check fuel rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai as oil holds drop