Petrol, diesel prices today, 25 July: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as crude eases

Petrol and diesel prices today, 25 July: Retail fuel prices across India stood steady on Saturday even as global crude oil prices eased after hitting triple digits. Petrol and diesel rates continue to align with 25 May price adjustment while marginal changes in domestic petrol and diesel prices were witnessed.

Since state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) set retail fuel rates, Indian consumers have been insulated from global fuel price volatility and price shocks. Despite recent fluctuation in global crude prices, retail fuel prices in India have remained stable across states.

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 25 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.50 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 109.10 ₹ 100.92 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.25 ₹ 99.14 Bhubaneswar ₹ 109.27 ₹ 100.97 Chandigarh ₹ 103.32 ₹ 95.96 Hyderabad ₹ 115.73 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 113.97 ₹ 98.96 Lucknow ₹ 101.56 ₹ 95.06 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

US-Iran war update The back and forth fighting in West Asia entered 14th day straight day on Saturday after the collapse of ceasefire as Iran targeted American strongholds around the Persian Gulf while US showed no sign of backing away. The path to diplomacy and lasting peace deal seems uncertain with fighting flaring again.

US embassies in West Asia alerted Americans amid escalation in hostilities, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued advisory for residents of neighboring countries to stay away from US bases and troops. As both sides vie to take charge of the critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, the joining of Yemen's Houthis has escalated tensions further. Iranian-backed Houthis launched attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, disrupting oil trade further even in the Suez Canal.

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The renewed escalation in fighting, signals no of return in the near term to restore the peace deal signed on 17 June. According to Axios report, the United States and the United Kingdom are planning a high-level meeting in London next week to form an international coalition to safeguard commercial shipping in Hormuz. These steps are being taken as the extended disruption in cargo movement is causing widespread economic turmoil with fuel prices soaring.

This development comes after US missiles struck targets across Iran on Friday and US President Donald Trump vowed "major military punishment" for Tehran. In an Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump called the negotiations with Iran as “by far the most serious that we’ve seen,” and noted that he's “not in a hurry” to end the war, AP reported.

Meanwhile, Iran vowed that it “will not bow to US” bullying. As per Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ongoing discussions with two global powers — China and Russia — are often at odds with Americans. In an interview with the semiofficial news outlet Tasnim, he said that the Islamic Republic is “neither intimidated by threats nor will we yield to pressure.”

An Omani delegation reached Tehran on Friday to discuss reopening of the Strait and options for managing shipping traffic.

Brent crude price The maritime tension brought significant uptick in Brent crude prices this week, but the global benchmark retreated from $100 a barrel and fell roughly 4% on Friday to settle near $97, marking its biggest one-day drop since late June.