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Petrol, diesel prices today — 26 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US pauses strikes on Iran

Petrol, diesel prices today — 26 July: Fuel rates remain stable following the last major revision on 25 May. Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities as US pauses its strikes on Iran.

Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Jul 2026, 10:05 AM IST
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Petrol, diesel prices today, 26 July: Petrol and diesel prices in India held steady. despite global crude prices hovering around $97.
Petrol, diesel prices today, 26 July: Petrol and diesel prices in India held steady. despite global crude prices hovering around $97.(Hindustan Times)
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Petrol and diesel prices today, 26 July: Retail fuel prices in India stood steady on Sunday despite marginal fluctuation across cities. Domestic fuel rates continue to align with 25 May price adjustment, the last major price revision when state-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs2.61 to 2.71 per litre. Domestic consumers remain insulated from global fuel price volatility and price shocks as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) set retail fuel rates.

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Brent crude price today

The global benchmark Brent crude soared around 27% in the past two weeks following renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. Crude settled at $96.78 a barrel on Friday when the markets closed, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | US-Iran war LIVE updates: US halts strikes on Iran as Houthis and Saudis clash

As the two sides aggressively vie to control the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of world's oil and gas trade takes place, there seem to be no signs to restore the peace deal signed on 17 June in the near term. The ceasefire between the adversaries collapsed after recent escalation in fighting which paralyzed oil tanker movement through the Persian Gulf. Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen effectively opened a second front in the war, further disrupting energy flows through the Red Sea.

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 26 July

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.76 99.55
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 101.96 95.44
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Bhubaneswar 109.33 101.02
Chandigarh 101.54 89.47
Hyderabad 117.07 105.22
Jaipur 113.51 98.54
Lucknow 101.56 95.06
Patna 113.37 99.36
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.41

*Source: Good Returns

Amid concerns over energy supply, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 25 July said India's 23 oil refineries transform crude oil into a diverse range of fuels and petroleum products that power transportation, aviation, industries, agriculture and millions of households across the country.

The post on X further notes, “As one of the world's leading refining hubs, India not only meets the nation's growing energy needs but also exports high-quality petroleum products to numerous countries, strengthening global energy supply chains and reinforcing India's position in the global energy landscape.”

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US-Iran war update

For first time in two weeks, US paused its strikes on Iran even though Houthi militants attacked Saudi oil installations in two ports on the Red Sea coast, Reuters reported. Jizan and Yanbu port town housing facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco came under Houthi attack on Saturday.

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In retaliation, Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi military positions later on Saturday, Yemen TV reported. This comes a day after the coalition struck the port from which the Houthis’ maritime attacks normally originate. The Houthis in response announced they would blockade Saudi ports and struck two Saudi-linked oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The US President Donald Trump on Friday directed the military not to conduct new strikes against Iran, Axios reported. Advising Iran to work toward a negotiated deal, White House spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement said, “President Trump has consistently said “he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies,” Bloomberg reported.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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