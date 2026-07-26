Petrol, diesel prices today — 26 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as US pauses strikes on Iran

Petrol and diesel prices today, 26 July: Retail fuel prices in India stood steady on Sunday despite marginal fluctuation across cities. Domestic fuel rates continue to align with 25 May price adjustment, the last major price revision when state-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs2.61 to ₹2.71 per litre. Domestic consumers remain insulated from global fuel price volatility and price shocks as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) set retail fuel rates.

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Brent crude price today The global benchmark Brent crude soared around 27% in the past two weeks following renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. Crude settled at $96.78 a barrel on Friday when the markets closed, Bloomberg reported.

As the two sides aggressively vie to control the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of world's oil and gas trade takes place, there seem to be no signs to restore the peace deal signed on 17 June in the near term. The ceasefire between the adversaries collapsed after recent escalation in fighting which paralyzed oil tanker movement through the Persian Gulf. Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen effectively opened a second front in the war, further disrupting energy flows through the Red Sea.

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 26 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 109.33 ₹ 101.02 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 117.07 ₹ 105.22 Jaipur ₹ 113.51 ₹ 98.54 Lucknow ₹ 101.56 ₹ 95.06 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.41

*Source: Good Returns

Amid concerns over energy supply, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 25 July said India's 23 oil refineries transform crude oil into a diverse range of fuels and petroleum products that power transportation, aviation, industries, agriculture and millions of households across the country.

The post on X further notes, “As one of the world's leading refining hubs, India not only meets the nation's growing energy needs but also exports high-quality petroleum products to numerous countries, strengthening global energy supply chains and reinforcing India's position in the global energy landscape.”

US-Iran war update For first time in two weeks, US paused its strikes on Iran even though Houthi militants attacked Saudi oil installations in two ports on the Red Sea coast, Reuters reported. Jizan and Yanbu port town housing facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco came under Houthi attack on Saturday.

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In retaliation, Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi military positions later on Saturday, Yemen TV reported. This comes a day after the coalition struck the port from which the Houthis’ maritime attacks normally originate. The Houthis in response announced they would blockade Saudi ports and struck two Saudi-linked oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The US President Donald Trump on Friday directed the military not to conduct new strikes against Iran, Axios reported. Advising Iran to work toward a negotiated deal, White House spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement said, “President Trump has consistently said “he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies,” Bloomberg reported.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.