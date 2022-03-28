The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Monday, for the sixth time in a week,leading to an increase of ₹4.00 and ₹4.10 per litre respectively since Tuesday. Petrol and diesel after the hike of 30 paise and 35 paise respectively in Delhi are now being sold at ₹99.11 per litre and ₹90.42 per litre today.

