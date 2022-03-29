The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is ₹105.94 and ₹96.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹109.68 and diesel is ₹94.62. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is ₹105.62 per litre and ₹89.70 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, per litre of petrol will cost Rs113.61 and ₹99.84 for a litre of diesel