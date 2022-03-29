Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices rise again, petrol tops 100/litre in Delhi. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices rise again, petrol tops 100/litre in Delhi. Check latest rates

06:47 AM IST

  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices rise again, petrol tops 100/litre in Delhi

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 100.21 per litre as against 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from 90.77 per litre to 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 85 paise and 75 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay 115.04 for petrol and 99.25 for diesel.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is 105.94 and 96.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is 109.68 and diesel is 94.62. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is 105.62 per litre and 89.70 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, per litre of petrol will cost Rs113.61 and 99.84 for a litre of diesel

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In the first four four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by 4 .80 per litre and diesel also by 4.80 per litre.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by 13.1-24.9 per litre and 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

