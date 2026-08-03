Petrol, diesel prices today — 3 Aug: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as Brent falls on US-Iran deal optimism

Petrol and diesel prices today, 3 August: Retail fuel rates changed marginally across Indian cities on Monday but continue to align with the last major price adjustment that came about over two months, on 25 May. Hence, domestic fuel rates have been steady despite fluctuation in Brent price. The global benchmark traded lower on 3 August in early Asia trade, after futures surged almost a quarter in July.

Advertisement

Brent crude price today Oil plunged amid positive outlook over US-Iran deal after US President Donald Trump announced that fresh talks will resume with the Islamic Republic on Monday. Trump said he’d agreed to cancel the planned attack on Iran after allies in the West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, persuaded him to pursue a deal.

As optimistic sentiment flooded the market over possibility of finalisation of a deal in the near term to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Brent declined as much as 7.3% to $81.55 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $81. Last month, following the collapse of a June truce, Brent climbed $32 as fighting resumed and spread to the Red Sea and Jordan.

The volatility in global oil prices did not trickle down to retail Indian markets as state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) set retail petrol and diesel rates, shielding consumers from fluctuations.

Advertisement

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 3 August

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.18 ₹ 97.83 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.37 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 109.33 ₹ 101.02 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Jaipur ₹ 112.69 ₹ 97.78 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: Good Returns

US-Iran war update After calling off the attack on Iran, Trump on Sunday said, “It would have been the biggest attack since World War II,” adding, “We’re just going to see whether or not we can make a deal,” Bloomberg reported.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump suggested a deal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz may be close and stated, “we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD.”

Advertisement

Also Read | E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by 2-6%: Nitin Gadkari

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed resumption of talks and on Telegram said that negotiations between Iran and Oman are in the final stages. In an interview on Iranian state-run TV, Araghchi spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the talks don’t cover whether the strait will be closed or open.

Petrol, diesel sales shoot up on weak monsoon rains Petrol and diesel sales by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) climbed in July as below-normal monsoon rainfall boosted fuel demand from farmers and motorists, PTI reported citing preliminary industry sales data.

Petrol sales by the three state-run fuel retailers rose 9.7 per cent year-on-year to 3.45 million tonnes during July. Last year, it stood at 3.14 million tonnes. Diesel sales, a key indicator of economic activity in India, climbed 10.7 per cent to 7.12 million tonnes from 6.43 million tonnes a year earlier.

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.