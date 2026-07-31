Petrol, diesel prices today — 31 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as Brent climbs amid Hormuz closure

Petrol and diesel prices today, 31 July: Retail fuel prices in India changed marginally on Friday, 31 July, across cities but continue to align with the last major price adjustment that came about on 25 May. Hence, domestic fuel rates stood steady despite an increase in Brent price. The global benchmark traded lower on Thursday ahead of its expiry against a recent pick up in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Petroleum Ministry reacts to E20 controversy: 'No evidence of engine damage" The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday asserted that there is "no verified evidence of widespread engine damage" with E20 use as it refuted "misleading claims" over ethanol-blended petrol (E20), ANI reported.

In a detailed clarification, the ministry clarified that its conclusions stem from years of scientific vetting and real-world usage across crores of vehicles. Addressing concerns raised on social media platforms, the Central Government cited over 25 years of phased implementation, continuous field tracking, manufacturer service records and exhaustive stakeholder consultations.

According to the government, data of over 20 crore two-wheelers and more than 3 crore petrol cars indicates that these vehicles operated on fuel blends successfully without verified systemic failures. E15-plus petrol has been deployed for over three and a half years and E19-E20 fuel has been in circulation for more than two and a half years, it said.

Over fuel economy, it said that any reduction in mileage for some older E10-designed vehicles is generally limited to 3-5 per cent. Further emphasizing that E20 offers a higher octane rating, cleaner combustion and smoother engine performance it said factors such as driving habits, tyre pressure, traffic conditions and vehicle maintenance have a much greater impact on engine performance.

Indian consumers remain largely insulated from fluctuations in global fuel prices, as state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) set retail petrol and diesel rates.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 31 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.78 ₹ 99.56 Gurugram ₹ 102.75 ₹ 95.42 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 110.93 ₹ 98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.73 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 113.97 ₹ 98.96 Lucknow ₹ 102.68 ₹ 96.10 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.26 ₹ 104.02

*Source: Good Returns

Brent crude price today The global benchmark traded higher on Friday as Hormuz trade route remained largely closed amid tensions between the US and Iran. Brent crude rose 0.3%, and traded around $87.14 per barrel, Bloomberg reported.

US-Iran war update The fragile truce between Washington and Tehran collapsed this month following which energy markets soared higher, with double-digit percentage gains for oil and other products such as diesel. After Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen effectively opened a second front in the war, Saudi Arabian forces joined the US amid disruption along the Red Sea trade route. Although shipping through the Gulf Strait seems to have picked up in recent days but the adversaries continue to exchange strikes.

New York University’s Center for Global Affairs associate dean, Carolyn Kissane, said. “It’s a real wait-and-see to see if this is going to expand, and if the US is going to retaliate in the way that Trump is threatening or if this is going to be kind of a tit-for-tat but on a relatively smaller scale," Bloomberg reported.

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According to the International Monetary Fund, the West Asia oil shock could tip the global economy into recession. However, the impact would be modest if Hormuz reopens soon, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva alleged.

Beyond Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, energy supply from the Black Sea is also under pressure due to escalation of fighting between Russia and Ukraine. India is highly dependent on imports for nearly 88 per cent of its energy requirements. Around 40% of its oil imports came through the Hormuz before US-Iran war.