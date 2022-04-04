This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel prices today: There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the prices of crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine
Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 40 paise per litre each on Monday, compounding an increase of about ₹8.40 a litre in twelve revisions in 14 days so far.
In the national capital, the petrol price is now 103.81 per litre while diesel is selling at ₹95.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 42 paise, to ₹118.83 and diesel price went up by 43 paise to ₹103.07 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹109.34 and ₹99.42 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹113.45 (increased by 42 paise) and diesel is ₹98.22 (increased by 40 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹109.41 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹93.23.
There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the prices of crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.
Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.
Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by ₹13.1-24.9 per litre and ₹10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
Crisil Research said a ₹9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and ₹15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.
India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.
*With inputs from agencies
