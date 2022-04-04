Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked by 40 paise, diesel tops 95 in Delhi. Check latest rates

At various petrol pumps, particularly at Bhilad, Umargaon on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat, many vehicles with Maharashtra number plates are making a beeline for fuel (Bhushan Koyande)
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the prices of crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine

Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 40 paise per litre each on Monday, compounding an increase of about 8.40 a litre in twelve revisions in 14 days so far.

In the national capital, the petrol price is now 103.81 per litre while diesel is selling at 95.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 42 paise, to 118.83 and diesel price went up by 43 paise to 103.07 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 109.34 and 99.42 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 113.45 (increased by 42 paise) and diesel is 98.22 (increased by 40 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 109.41 and one litre of diesel will cost 93.23.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the prices of crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by 5 per litre on petrol and 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by 13.1-24.9 per litre and 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Crisil Research said a 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

*With inputs from agencies

