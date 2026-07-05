Petrol, diesel prices today — 5 July: Latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices in India held steady with marginal changes on Sunday, 5 July. Even though brent crude, the international oil benchmark, recently erased its war-time rally in their biggest quarterly slump since 2020, fuel prices in India remained stable.

Due to easing West Asia tensions, global crude oil prices have fallen to a four-month low and returned to pre-war levels. Ever since the US and Iran signed the 14-point memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in mid-June, oil prices extended decline despite brief periods of fluctuations. Recent positive discussions in Qatar to convert their interim 60-day truce into a lasting accord has boosted recovery of flows through the Strait.

Notably, state run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are unlikely to cut domestic fuel prices anytime soon as domestic retail refiners are still processing costlier crude purchased during the peak of the West Asia crisis, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Future adjustment is fuel prices is possible if international crude prices remain stable, Hardeep Singh earlier said.

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However, OMCs cut Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices by about ₹5 per litre and slashed commercial 19-kg LPG rates by ₹183.50 per cylinder on 1 July as a part of its monthly revision. This marked the first reduction in nearly 4 months as these fuels track global crude benchmarks.

At the same time, the 5-kg marked-priced or Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder rate also plunged by ₹13 to ₹808.50 per 5-kg cylinder. Nayara Energy, India's largest private retailer, also announced rate cut in fuel prices. The Rosneft-backed company reduced petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre, respectively. This price revision made it the first retailer in more than two years to reduce pump rates.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 5 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 110.49 ₹ 102.15 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

On 4 July, Hardeep Singh Puri issued a statement over Centre's ethanol blending campaign which is a part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support the domestic agricultural economy. Dismissing concerns over ethanol-blended fuel and its impact on vehicle performance, he said claims that E20 fuel attracts pests or damages vehicle engines are “rumours”.

While addressing the media in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Puri said, "Over the past few days, you may have noticed a stir on social media regarding biofuel blending. I welcome criticism. If you feel there are shortcomings in the work we are doing, please point them out, and we will listen to you; we will incorporate your suggestions into our work and make the necessary corrections," ANI reported.

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Brent crude price slides as more tankers transit Strait of Hormuz Brent futures traded just above $72 a barrel on 4 July with volumes depressed due to the US Independence Day holiday. According to Bloomberg report, there has been a flood of more than 60 million trapped barrels in the weeks since US-Iran signed peace deal. The glut of crude is a result of returning frozen supply when the war began.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates oil exports returned to pre-war levels. Furthermore, Iranian oil, which was subjected to heavy American sanctions for years, is also available in the market after the US issued sanctions waivers.