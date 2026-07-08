Petrol, diesel prices today — 8 July: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as Brent extends rally

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices in India stood steady on Wednesday even in the face of volatility in Brent price following renewed fighting between US and Iran. Crude oil extended gains after climbing almost 3% on Tuesday. Due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dollar clung to its highest levels of the week against most of its peers.

The recent spike in global oil prices comes as the US launched a wave of retaliatory strikes on Iran after attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. A gas carrier and a Saudi oil tanker were the three ships that were attacked in the Persian Gulf. The Trump administration also reversed a key element of the interim peace deal by revoking the sanctions waiver that had allowed Tehran to sell oil globally.

US Central Command said in a social-media post on X said that US forces “have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping."

According to Reuters report, Brent crude climbed 2.6% and stood at $76.12 a barrel at the start of the Asian trading session on Wednesday. As per Westpac analysts, investor concerns over the stability of the peace deal reemerged after Iran attacked ships transiting Hormuz. "Concerns over the inflation outlook were in focus, seeing yields jump higher across the globe," the report said.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 7 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 113.19 ₹ 98.25 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

Centre issues statement over E20 rollout Amid widespread concerns over the mandate for E20 or 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, the Centre issued statement dismissing reports of customer problems with E20 fuel as “misrepresentation”.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said, "The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?" adding, “It is a misrepresentation and I don't want to use stronger words.”

According to Hardeep Singh Puri, India has been using E15 for the last three and a half years and E20 since April of last year. “From April 2025 to April 2026, it has already been one year, and we are now another five months beyond that,” ANI quoted the Minister as saying.

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Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari issued a clarification on the issue on Tuesday at the 'Viksit Bharat Conclave' and said that India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden - as ₹22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports - and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation's progress.