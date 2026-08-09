Petrol, diesel prices today — 9 Aug: Fuel rates in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur as Iran sets new terms to end war with US

Petrol and diesel prices today, 9 August: Retail fuel rates across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged today even as Brent notched a third straight weekly loss to settle above $83 a barrel. Fuel rates set by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to align with the last major price revision that came about over two months ago, on 25 May, insulating Indian consumers from market fluctuations and volatility in oil prices.

Crude oil price today Brent crude, the global benchmark, which has been highly sensitive to developments around the terms and timing of a potential pact between US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz waterway climbed 1.3% to settle at $83.55 a barrel on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $77.06 a barrel, Bloomberg reported.

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 9 August

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.93 ₹ 100.64 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78

*Source: Good Reads

US-Iran war update Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Saturday issued a statement declaring that it will not open the Strait of Hormuz until the United States “corrects its behavior". Islamic Revolutionary Guard's commander and the council’s secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr put forth new demands to end the five-month-old war with US amid talks with Oman, AP reported citing Iran's state broadcaster.

The United States must never threaten Iran again and must permanently end the war with Iran and its armed allies in the region, the statement said. Washington must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw its military from the area, “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen assets, it added. The US must stop aggression against Iran and its Lebanese, Palestinian, Yemeni and Iraqi allies, was another key demand Iran listed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a social media post earlier on Saturday indicated that they were close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the critical waterway, but its reopening is contingent on other conditions. Oman, a mediator Gulf Arab country, in a statement confirmed that discussions were ongoing “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” and condemned recent attacks on UAE ships on the strait.

Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi over US Senate bill on Russian fuel purchase Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the US Senate passed the Russia Sanctions Bill seeking tougher sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and gas. The US could impose upto 100 per cent tariff on India and other the top four countries if the bill becomes a law.