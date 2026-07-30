Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as Brent falls amid US-Iran tensions

Petrol and diesel prices today, 30 July: Retail fuel prices in India on Thursday, 30 July, varied across the country, with some states witnessing marginal change, whereas others saw no change at all. These prices continue to be in line with the last major price adjustment that was witnessed on 25 July. Hence, domestic retail fuel prices were largely steady today as oil prices gave up some of their gains, with Brent futures declining by 79 cents.

Brent crude price today On Thursday, oil prices retreated from earlier highs after crude tankers continued to move out of the Middle East, even as the US-Iran conflict intensified and spread beyond its main fronts. The global benchmark Brent crude prices declined by close to one per cent to trade at around $87.30 a barrel as of 0015 GMT, Reuters reported. In the previous session, Brent settled 7.91 per cent higher, marking one of the sharpest spikes of the Iran war and reversing a five per cent plunge on Tuesday after the two sides announced a pause in hostilities.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.70 a barrel. In the previous session, WTI was up 6.56 per cent.

Indian consumers are largely shielded from fluctuations in global fuel prices, as retail petrol and diesel rates are determined by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Check latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 30 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Kolkata ₹ 113.48 ₹ 99.82 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.56 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Lucknow ₹ 101.56 ₹ 95.06 Patna ₹ 113.53 ₹ 99.54 Jaipur ₹ 113.97 ₹ 98.96 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

* Source: Good returns

US-Iran war update Days after US President Donald Trump announced a pause in hostilities in Iran, paving the way for diplomatic negotiations to resume, the US military on Wednesday (local time) said that it resumed strikes in the Islamic Republic in retaliation for Tehran's attack on American forces in the Middle East. The latest strikes came after the US partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike the Iran-backed militias in neighboring Iraq, killing at least 20 fighters and six Iranian advisers, AP reported.

In a post on Wednesday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted the new strikes on Tehran are "a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attack."

The development came after Trump vowed earlier in the day that the US would hit Iran "very hard" after its military base in Jordan was attacked a day before.

Renewed clashes across multiple fronts after several days of relative calm once again heightened the risk of the conflict escalating into a full-scale war. The developments also highlighted the challenges of ending the five-month-long conflict, which has disrupted the global economy and drawn criticism from many Americans. The latest fighting is also expected to intensify concerns over the US depleting its already limited stockpiles of advanced munitions needed to protect its military bases and allies.