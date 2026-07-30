Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as Brent falls amid US-Iran tensions

Petrol and diesel prices today, 30 July: Retail fuel prices in India on Thursday, 30 July, varied across the country, with some states witnessing marginal change, whereas others saw no change at all. These prices continue to be in line with the last major price adjustment that was witnessed on 25 July. Hence, domestic retail fuel prices were largely steady today as oil prices gave up some of their gains, with Brent futures declining by 79 cents.

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Brent crude price today On Thursday, oil prices retreated from earlier highs after crude tankers continued to move out of the Middle East, even as the US-Iran conflict intensified and spread beyond its main fronts. The global benchmark Brent crude prices declined by close to one per cent to trade at around $87.30 a barrel as of 0015 GMT, Reuters reported. In the previous session, Brent settled 7.91 per cent higher, marking one of the sharpest spikes of the Iran war and reversing a five per cent plunge on Tuesday after the two sides announced a pause in hostilities.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.70 a barrel. In the previous session, WTI was up 6.56 per cent.

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Indian consumers are largely shielded from fluctuations in global fuel prices, as retail petrol and diesel rates are determined by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Check latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 30 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Kolkata ₹ 113.48 ₹ 99.82 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.56 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Lucknow ₹ 101.56 ₹ 95.06 Patna ₹ 113.53 ₹ 99.54 Jaipur ₹ 113.97 ₹ 98.96 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

* Source: Good returns

US-Iran war update Days after US President Donald Trump announced a pause in hostilities in Iran, paving the way for diplomatic negotiations to resume, the US military on Wednesday (local time) said that it resumed strikes in the Islamic Republic in retaliation for Tehran's attack on American forces in the Middle East. The latest strikes came after the US partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike the Iran-backed militias in neighboring Iraq, killing at least 20 fighters and six Iranian advisers, AP reported.

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In a post on Wednesday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted the new strikes on Tehran are "a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attack."

The development came after Trump vowed earlier in the day that the US would hit Iran "very hard" after its military base in Jordan was attacked a day before.

Renewed clashes across multiple fronts after several days of relative calm once again heightened the risk of the conflict escalating into a full-scale war. The developments also highlighted the challenges of ending the five-month-long conflict, which has disrupted the global economy and drawn criticism from many Americans. The latest fighting is also expected to intensify concerns over the US depleting its already limited stockpiles of advanced munitions needed to protect its military bases and allies.

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The US President, who, when asked during an Oval Office event if Tehran was responsible for the strikes on the natural gas vessels, responded: “It's a little more of the same" and said, "It’s going to be straightening out." He further went on to say, "In the meantime, we’re going to be hitting them very hard because it’s our turn to hit them."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.