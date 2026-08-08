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Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as Crude oil weighs Iran-Oman deal

Petrol, diesel prices today — 8 Aug: Retail fuel rates held steady on 8 August, despite an increase in Brent crude price. Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities.

Fareha Naaz
Updated8 Aug 2026, 08:15 AM IST
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Petrol, diesel prices today — 8 Aug: Retail fuel rates in India remained stable despite fluctuations in global oil prices.
Petrol, diesel prices today — 8 Aug: Retail fuel rates in India remained stable despite fluctuations in global oil prices.(REUTERS)

Petrol and diesel prices today, 8 August: Retail petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities held steady today even as Brent notched a third straight weekly loss to settle above $83 a barrel. Fuel rates set by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to align with the last major price revision that came about over two months ago, on 25 May. Consumers continue to be shielded from market fluctuations and remain insulated from volatility in oil prices.

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Crude oil price today

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has been highly sensitive to developments around the terms and timing of a potential pact between US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz waterway that could restore millions of barrels of West Asian energy supply. Crude oil, the international standard, climbed 1.3% to settle at $83.55 a barrel on Friday while West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $77.06 a barrel.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rise amid uncertainty over Strait of Hormuz reopening

Optimistic sentiment swept through the market after Reuters reported that the US will lift its naval blockade on Iran once the Iran-Oman deal is reached and commercial shipping is restored “without impediments.” Following this development, Oil steadied and reversed gains in post-settlement trading.

US Bank Wealth Management senior investment strategy director Rob Haworth said, “Deals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remain elusive, with investors teetering in the balance.” He added, “For now, traffic remains low and the path to a durable deal remains unclear.”

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 8 August

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Kolkata 113.50 99.82
Chennai 107.77 99.55
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 101.89 95.37
Bengaluru 110.93 98.80
Bhubaneswar 108.85 100.56
Chandigarh 101.54 89.47
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82
Lucknow 103.06 96.43
Patna 114.36 100.31
Jaipur 112.69 97.78
Thiruvananthapuram 114.80 103.64

US-Iran war update

Progress in Iran and Oman talks on Friday as confirmed by a US official to Reuters signals that oil exports that have been disrupted by the five-month-old war could resume in the near term as Washington anticipated an agreement soon between the two countries.

"There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon," Reuters quoted a US official as saying. He added, “Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports.”

Also Read | US-Iran war LIVE: US expects Iran-Oman deal on Strait of Hormuz soon

As negotiations move closer to a potential agreement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed optimism that fuel prices could decline and said progress in the talks could help stabilise one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for oil shipments, according to Fox News. Exuding confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," Trump asserted he did not believe the Islamic Republic could sustain the confrontation much longer.

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Over the ongoing diplomatic efforts, he stated, “I think we're doing very well. I am involved in the negotiations. I think we are doing fine... it could be soon.”

US allies sign a new security pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, US allies with majority Sunni Muslim, signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca on Friday amid regional conflagration after Iran-backed Houthis opened another front to the war. The pact stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Trump administration to invest $3 billion into minerals projects to boost US defense supply chains

Gold price today

Gold extended gains for the fourth consecutive session, rising by 200 to 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi on Friday amid weaker US dollar and softer crude oil prices. In the international market, the yellow metal hit seven-week high, climbing 3.1% to $4,371.93 an ounce, registering the highest rate since mid-June.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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