Fuel rates continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that that the state cabinet has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by ₹4 and ₹5 respectively.

Following the decision of the Government of India to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively, 25 states and Union Territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel so far to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last week.

