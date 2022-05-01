Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

Petrol price today: In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 25 days on Sunday, 1 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday accused the Centre of failure on all fronts and claimed that under the BJP government, the country has gone "back by 50 years". Speaking to reporters in Pune, Patole criticised the Modi government over rising inflation, fuel price hikes, unemployment and poverty. "Since the BJP came in the power at the Centre, the country has gone 50 years back.

Be it inflation, unemployment, poverty, farmer issues, foreign policy...on all these fronts, the Centre has failed completely," he said. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to bring down their prices, the Congress leader said the Centre refrained from hiking fuel prices in view of assembly elections in five states a few months ago.

