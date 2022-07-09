Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

Petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) on 9 July have kept the prices of petrol and diesel constant. There has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the country since May 21, even amidst the volatility in the prices of crude oil in the international market.
Here are the petrol prices in metro cities:
In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹111.35 and diesel ₹97.28 per litre
In Chennai petrol is available at ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 per litre
In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of cooking gas LPG was hiked on Wednesday by ₹50 per cylinder, which was the eighth increase in rates in the last one year that took the cumulative rise to ₹244.
The non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹1,003 previously, as per a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Meanwhile, speaking of international news, oil posted a weekly decline as volatile trading and recession fears overshadowed a fundamentally tight supply picture.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose to settle over $104 a barrel on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to stave off a weekly decline of 3.4%. Investors remain concerned that restrictive US monetary policy could herald a recession. Still, physical signals remain robust, especially in the US, where the prompt timespread, which closely reflects the supply and demand balances at the country’s biggest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, surged to the highest level since March earlier in the week.
“We believe it is premature for commodities to succumb to recession concerns when the global economy is still growing and markets remain in deficit on strong demand," said Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts, including Jeffrey Currie, in a note to clients.
Crude’s volatile trading means that it’s well down from last month’s high, but still up more than 35% this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The complex market outlook has spurred banks to offer starkly different scenarios for prices, with Goldman Sachs remaining broadly bullish while Citigroup Inc. has said the commodity is at risk of a significant tumble.
