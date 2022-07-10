Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
Petrol, diesel prices today: The cost of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for over a month on Sunday, July 2, 2022, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs steady for petrol and diesel for the consumers. The last time fuel prices changed was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022.
The government has also exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers. Airlines will, however, continue to pay an 11 per cent excise duty on ATF used for flying aircraft domestically. In a notification dated July 7, the finance ministry said the exemption from both basic excise duty and special additional excise duty would be applicable retrospectively from July 1. Domestic carriers flying abroad previously didn't pay excise duty on ATF bought from oil marketing companies. But this exemption was seen as being withdrawn when the July 1 notification slapping an export duty on ATF alongside petrol and diesel was issued.
The aviation industry approached the government citing oil companies denying excise exemption to them since July 1. The finance ministry's clarification that excise duty would not be applicable on domestic carriers for foreign flights brings them back at par with foreign airlines for which the fuel is exempt from duty as per the Chicago convention.
Apart from this, Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that the use of petrol in vehicles in India will vanish after five years. He further added that green fuel will end the need for petrol. He also claimed that cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethonal flex fuel, CNG or LNG.
Meanwhile, fuel in Maharashtra is likely to get cheaper after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state will reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel soon. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, he informed.
Here are the petrol prices in metro cities:
Petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol is ₹111.35 and diesel is ₹97.28 per litre.