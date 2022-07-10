Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

The government has also exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers. Airlines will, however, continue to pay an 11 per cent excise duty on ATF used for flying aircraft domestically. In a notification dated July 7, the finance ministry said the exemption from both basic excise duty and special additional excise duty would be applicable retrospectively from July 1. Domestic carriers flying abroad previously didn't pay excise duty on ATF bought from oil marketing companies. But this exemption was seen as being withdrawn when the July 1 notification slapping an export duty on ATF alongside petrol and diesel was issued.