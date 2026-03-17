Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on 17 March — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, others

Petrol and diesel prices across several Indian cities remaind largely unchanged on Tuesday, 17 March.

Steady rates for petrol and diesel are holding in India, even as global oil markets see volatility, driven by tensions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, an effective halt to the trade through the Strait of Hormuz, and related concerns over supply disruptions.

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The three major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — revise prices at 6 am every day to ensure rates align with international crude prices and currency exchange rate movements.

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Below are petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities on 17 March.

City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 ₹ 92.02 Chennai ₹ 100.80 ₹ 92.39 Hyderabad ₹ 107.50 ₹ 95.70 Bengaluru ₹ 102.99 ₹ 91.06 Lucknow ₹ 94.69 ₹ 87.81 Ahmedabad ₹ 94.49 ₹ 90.17

India remains energy secure, Trump calls for reinforcements The conflict in the Middle East broke out after the US and Israel, on 28 February, carried out joint strikes against Iran in Operation Epic Fury, prompting Tehran to retaliate and spark a regional conflict that has seen damage to Gulf nations.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy trade, has also seen an effective halt in maritime traffic, with Iran threatening strikes against transiting tankers.

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With global energy prices soaring, US President Donald Trump over the weekend called on beneficiaries of trade through the Strait of Hormuz to form a coalition and engage in a "team effort" to escort ships through the contested waterway.

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India, however, has maintained that it has enough energy supplies despite major supply disruptions, with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assuring Parliament of the country's energy security on 13 March.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri stated that the Central government had taken multiple measures to protect India's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

However, several major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata have reported large-scale disruptions to commercial LPG supply, which has hit the hospitality sector hard.

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In response, the Centre on Saturday said that it had resumed the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in all states and Union Territories (UTs).

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What affects petrol and diesel prices in India? There are many factors that influence petrol and diesel prices in India, with the most significant being the price of crude on international markets.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate also plays an important role in the pricing of petrol diesel, given the fact that India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements: a weaker rupee can increase the cost of imported crude, pushing up fuel prices, or vice-versa.

A third factor is the taxes imposed by the Centre and state governments, which form a major component of petrol and diesel prices, and is responsible for fuel price variations across states.

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Transport costs and demand-supply dynamics also influence the final prices of petrol and diesel.

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.