Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel prices in major cities

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum may post a combined loss of ₹10,700 crore in June quarter on selling petrol and diesel at rates below cost, a report said on Monday. This development comes at a time when crude oil prices soared in April-June, petrol and diesel prices were not revised, leading to marketing losses which offset strong refining margins, according to the ICICI Securities report. Notably, the three state-owned oil marketing companies, namely IOC, BPCL and HPCL control 90% of the retail petrol and diesel sales in the country. They also own refineries that turn crude oil into fuel such as petrol and diesel.

